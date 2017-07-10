Three Vehicle Accident Reported in Lexington Park on Point Lookout Road

July 10, 2017

On Monday, July 10, 2017 at approximately 12:50 p.m, police and emergency personnel responded to Point Lookout Road, in the area of Thompson Orchard Lane, in Lexington Park for the report of a vehicle motor vehicle accident with injuries.

First Responders arrived on scene to discover a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles, with one of them on their side. A Ford Focus and two Toyota Tacomas were involved.

Early reports from the scene, indicate the Toyota Tacoma on it’s side was identified as the at-fault vehicle.

All three single occupants of the vehicles were taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





This entry was posted on July 10, 2017 at 2:20 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.