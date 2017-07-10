Three Vehicle Accident Reported in Lexington Park on Point Lookout Road

On Monday, July 10, 2017 at approximately 12:50 p.m, police and emergency personnel responded to Point Lookout Road, in the area of Thompson Orchard Lane, in Lexington Park for the report of a vehicle motor vehicle accident with injuries.

First Responders arrived on scene to discover a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles, with one of them on their side. A Ford Focus and two Toyota Tacomas were involved.

Early reports from the scene, indicate the Toyota Tacoma on it’s side was identified as the at-fault vehicle.

All three single occupants of the vehicles were taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.