PGPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Capitol Heights

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Capitol Heights. The victim is 29-year-old Sontonio Thompson of Parkland Drive in Forestville.

On July 3, 2017, at approximately 11:55 pm, patrol officers the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue near Brooks Drive for a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian. Thompson was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries on July 5th.

The preliminary investigation reveals the SUV was traveling westbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when it struck Thompson who was attempting to cross the roadway. At the time of the collision, Thompson was not in a crosswalk. The driver of the SUV was uninjured and remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.