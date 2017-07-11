As Temperatures Soar Cooling Centers will be Available in St. Mary’s County

With temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90’s and heat indexes possibly exceeding 105 degrees across the region Wednesday and Thursday, the Department of Emergency Services and Technology is encouraging citizens to prepare.

Drink fluid daily to prevent dehydration. Water, fruit juices and juice drinks are the best choices. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because they dehydrate the body.

Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing.

Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities.

While outdoors, rest frequently in a shady area.

Never leave children, the elderly or pets in a parked car, not even for a few minutes. Brain damage or death can occur from the rapid rise of temperature inside the vehicle.

Make a special effort to check on neighbors, especially if they are seniors, families with young children, people with special needs, or living alone.

St. Mary’s County Government will also have cooling centers during regular hours.

Residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center

41780 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.* / Monday – Friday

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellors Run Road

Great Mills

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.* / Monday – Friday

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.* / Monday – Friday

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road

Charlotte Hall

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.* / Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.* / Friday – Saturday

Leonardtown Library

23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.* / Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.* / Friday – Saturday

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd.

Lexington Park

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.* / Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.* / Friday – Saturday

1 p.m.-5 p.m.*/ Sunday

*Times listed above are normal business hours and may change.