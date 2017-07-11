Cooling Centers Available in Calvert County During Sweltering Temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for later this week as temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees.
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management reminds citizens there are several places in Calvert County to visit if they need to cool off.
The county’s community centers and the Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick Branch will be open during regular hours and safe drinking water is available in each of them.
Residents who need to take refuge in a safe, cool place may go to one of the following locations:
Harriet E. Brown Community Center
901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
Open Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Northeast Community Center
4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach
Open Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Southern Community Center
20 Appeal Lane, Lusby
Open Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed Sunday
Calvert Library, Prince Frederick Branch
850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick
Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sunday
The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center
130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick
Open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The Mt. Hope Community Center in Sunderland remains closed due to construction.
Emergency cooling centers are opened when the need arises. The Calvert County Emergency Management staff is closely monitoring the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warnings and will make a determination to keep certain cooling centers open past normal business hours if the need arises.
Calvert County residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families when temperatures rise:
• Drink plenty of fluids; water is best.
• Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar as they can dehydrate the body.
• Stay in an air-conditioned room or building during the hottest part of the day.
• Stay out of the sun.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Check on elderly relatives and neighbors.
• Never leave children or pets in parked cars since temperatures can rise to 130 degrees inside vehicles in only a few minutes, even with the windows rolled down.
Heat can affect anyone, but most at risk are the very young, senior citizens and people with underlying health problems. Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse and headaches. People with these symptoms should find shade, drink water slowly and make sure there is good ventilation. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.