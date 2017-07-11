Cooling Centers Available in Charles County During Summer Months

July 11, 2017

As the summer heat begins, it is important to stay cool and hydrated.

When the National Weather issues a Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch, Excessive Heat Warning, or Air Quality Alert of Orange or greater, the following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:

Capital Clubhouse (Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf

Richard R. Clark Senior Center (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
1210 Charles Street, La Plata

Nanjemoy Community Center (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy

Charles County Public Libraries
(All branches:  Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m; Friday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata
P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village Street, Waldorf
Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head
Waldorf West Library, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf

Outdoor Pools (Monday through Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 6 p.m.)
La Plata High School, 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata
Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
McDonough High School, 7165 Marshall Corner Road, Pomfret

Indoor Pools 
Monday through Sunday, noon- 5 p.m.
Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf
North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf

Monday through Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 5 p.m.
Lackey High School, 3000 Chicamuxen Rd, Indian Head

To avoid heat-related issues, take additional precautions if you work or spend time outside during extreme heat. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/es/em/emergency-management for the latest list of cooling centers.

Citizens should call 9-1-1 in the event of any emergency, heat-related or otherwise.  For additional preparedness information, visit:

Preparedness Tips for Extreme Heat: www.ready.gov/heat or www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/index.shtml
Heat safety resources: www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/ww.shtml
Air Quality Safety information: www.nws.noaa.gov/airquality/ 
Heat illness Information: health.maryland.gov/extremeheat/facts/Pages/home.aspx 

This entry was posted on July 11, 2017 at 7:27 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, More News, Weather, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.