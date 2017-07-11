Cooling Centers Available in Charles County During Summer Months

As the summer heat begins, it is important to stay cool and hydrated.
When the National Weather issues a Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch, Excessive Heat Warning, or Air Quality Alert of Orange or greater, the following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:
Capital Clubhouse (Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
Richard R. Clark Senior Center (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
1210 Charles Street, La Plata
Nanjemoy Community Center (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy
Charles County Public Libraries
(All branches: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m; Friday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata
P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village Street, Waldorf
Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head
Waldorf West Library, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf
Outdoor Pools (Monday through Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 6 p.m.)
La Plata High School, 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata
Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
McDonough High School, 7165 Marshall Corner Road, Pomfret
Indoor Pools
Monday through Sunday, noon- 5 p.m.
Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf
North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf
Monday through Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 5 p.m.
Lackey High School, 3000 Chicamuxen Rd, Indian Head
To avoid heat-related issues, take additional precautions if you work or spend time outside during extreme heat. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/es/em/emergency-management for the latest list of cooling centers.
Citizens should call 9-1-1 in the event of any emergency, heat-related or otherwise. For additional preparedness information, visit:
Preparedness Tips for Extreme Heat: www.ready.gov/heat or www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/index.shtml
Heat safety resources: www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/ww.shtml
Air Quality Safety information: www.nws.noaa.gov/airquality/
Heat illness Information: health.maryland.gov/extremeheat/facts/Pages/home.aspx