Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Friday, June 23, 2017, Deputy First Class R. Steinbach from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Carefree Way in Lexington Park for a reported medical emergency.

Upon arrival, Steinbach made contact with the suspect, Erin Neveal Stokes, 25, of Lexington Park, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS.

A search of her purse revealed suspected heroin. A further search revealed, additional heroin, a small piece of foil with burnt residue, and several suspected smoking devices in her possession.

Stokes was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana (Heroin) and CDS Possession.

