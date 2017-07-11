David “Dave” Aloysius Wathen, 48 of Clements, MD formerly from Helen, MD, passed away at his home on July 7, 2017. Born on May 3, 1969, he was the son of Dorthy Jean Cusic of Chaptico, MD and the late James Aloysius Wathen. Dave was the loving husband of Jennifer Lynn Wathen, whom he married on June 3, 2000 in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD. Dave is survived by his son David Blake Wathen of Clements, MD; Siblings: Jerry Wathen (Laura) of Hollywood, MD, Larry Wathen (Laura) of Clements, MD, Charles Wathen Chaptico, MD, Donald Wathen (Kelly Peterson Fiancé) of Chaptico, MD, Karen Farmer (Aric) of St. Inigoes, MD, Shaun Wathen (Rebecca) Clements MD, and Linda Garner (Ricky).

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1987. Dave was an Elevator Mechanic for Architect of United States Capital in Washington, DC. He was a Redskins and NASCAR fan. In addition, he enjoyed camping, fishing and family get-togethers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 5:00PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be: Jerry Wathen, Larry Wathen, Charles Wathen, Donald Wathen, Shaun Wathen, Terry Howard, and Brian Woodburn.

Contributions may be made to the David Blake Wathen education fund.