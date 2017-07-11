Sadie Tonic departed this earthly life on Friday, July 7, 2017. Who is unforgettable? Who is the life of the party? Whose voice ignited joy? Sadie Alfreda Tonic. On February 14, 1956, Mr. Rudolph Tonic and Mrs. Christine Tonic, welcomed the birth of their “baby girl.” Sadie gave life to two devoted daughters, Keyonna Evans and Arne Sosin-White, who blessed her with five adoring grandchildren, Destiny, Justice, True, Genesis and Kirsten. In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Sadie will be missed by seven loyal siblings, William, Carson, Harvey, Anthony, Michael, Delores and Daisy. As a loving mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend, Sadie revered relationships.

Having a natural connection to people, Sadie passionately cared for children, selflessly nursed the elderly and affectionately comforted bereaved families. In reverence to God, Sadie heroically brought unlikely souls to Christ with grace and glee. Sadie was deeply loved and cherished yesterday, today, and forever. In her willingness to walk through the GOLDEN GATES OF HEAVEN, Sadie proclaimed: “I am not afraid to be with my father, Jesus.”

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 9:30 am until time of service 11:00 am. at Mount Sinai Baptist Church located at 1615 Third St NW, Washington, DC.

The interment is private.