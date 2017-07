Peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, Apostle Rodney Tyrone Ames departed this earthly life. Family and friends will unite on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 10:00am until time of service 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Highland Park 6801 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.

Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery Brentwood, MD.