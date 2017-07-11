Aubrey Lee Holley Jr, 62

Aubrey Holley, age 62, of LaPlata Maryland passed away on July 7th 2017. Aubrey is survived by his wife Delores, three children: Dawn, Michael, Mark, their spouses: Ralph, Amanda, Ashley, Six grandchildren: Ryan, Alexis, Dylan, Alyssa, Jason, Mark, two step-grandchildren: Trey and Chloe, a grandchild on the way, his sister Delores and her spouse Elwood. Aubrey loved his family, spending time with his grandkids, music and nature.

As we lay his body to rest we will keep his memory alive in our hearts forever.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 1:00pm until 2:30pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.