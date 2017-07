Peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2017, Mary went Home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family. Friends may unite with the family on Saturday, July 15 from 10 am until Celebration of Life Service 11 am at the Tree of Life Christian Ministries located at 9109 Piscataway Road in Clinton, MD.

Interment will take place on Monday, July 17 at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick, NJ.