Gary Dale Robertson, 57

Gary Dale Robertson, age 57, of Port Tobacco, MD, died July 8, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, MD.

Gary was a Glazer for 30 years with Consolidated Glass in Waldorf, MD. He was a lifelong resident of Port Tobacco, MD.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wayne Robertson, Sr. and Mildred Bryant Malone Robertson.

Gary is survived by three brothers, Carl Robertson, Jr., and his wife Sherry, of West Virginia, James Robertson, and his wife Cindy, of Welcome, MD, and Dorsey Richardson of Florida; four sisters, Arlene Robertson of Deale, MD, Linda Martin of Colonial Beach, VA, Lois Ann Budd, and her husband Roy, of Port Tobacco, MD, and Sherry DiGiovanni.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private.