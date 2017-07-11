Sandra “Sandy” Lee Seek, 62, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 10, 2017 at her residence. Born on May 25, 1955 in Bethesda, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mildred R. Jackson Seek, and Herbert S. Seek.

Sandy is survived by her daughter Brandy Tulley (Nick) of Leonardtown, MD, two grandchildren; Annalee and Logan, as well as her sister Sharon Smith (Charles) Charlotte, NC. Nieces and nephews; Regina (Gina) Moore of Charlotte, NC, Charles (Chuck) Smith of Coconut Creek, FL, and 3 great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Austin Lee Tulley.

Sandy graduated from Northwood High School in 1973 and moved from Montgomery County, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1974.

She worked for Great Mills High School as a Secretary for 30 years, retiring in December, 2010. Sandy loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren and daughter.

In addition she was as an avid couponer, loved John Wayne westerns, being by the water and working in her yard.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Wunderlich officiating.

Interment will be private.

Pallbearers will be: Nickolas Tulley, Charles (Chuck) Smith, Sean Coogan, Jr. and Tim Moore.