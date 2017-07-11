Betty Jane Keller, 72, of White Plains, Maryland, died July 9, 2017 at her residence.

Betty was a JOBS Daughter in her growing up years and was a retired office manager with Southern Maryland Crane Rental. She loved camping, dogs, spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Keller; husband Perry Lundholm; sister of Jo Anne Shelton.

She is survived by Paul F. Crouse and wife Lori; daughter Wendy Jane Locklear and husband James; her sister Carol Jean Lucas; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Friends received on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5 PM to 8 PM with Memorial Service at 7 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.