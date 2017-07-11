Magdalena Beyer Schlaefli, 75, of Ft. Washington, MD passed away on July 5, 2017. She was born on September 18, 1941 in Yugoslavia to the late Frederick and Magdalena Beyer.

Magdalena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by 2 children; Susan and her husband, Kevin Pond and Albert and his wife, Patty. Seven grandchildren, Adam, Brendan & Aaron Pond as well as Kaylee, Alyssa, Hannah & Zachary Schlaefli also survive her.

Magdalena spent her life caring for others; she was a devoted wife and mother and in later years, a caregiver for elderly clients. She enjoyed being outside working in her many gardens, growing fruits and vegetables, canning, baking, and cooking.

Magdalena was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest A. Schlaefli, son Ernest A. Schlaefli, Jr., and two brothers, John Beyer of Illinois and Mathias Beyer of Austria.