Shirley A. (Farrell) Adams, 80, of Farnham, VA passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Hospice of Charles County after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, with Rocky and Tina at her bedside. Shirley was born on August 23, 1936 in Newburg, MD to the late Peter J. and Mattie B. Farrell.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Thelma M. Little; her husband, Herbert (Moe) E. Adams; and her companion of 32 years, Elmer M. Dawson.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her beloved sister, Laura Mattingly; her nephews: Larry Little (Sue), William Little (Sharon), Gary Little (Louise), Joseph (Rocky) Mattingly (Tina); her niece, Linda Machetto (Ed Myer); and a host of extended family and friends.

She lived her childhood in Charles County, MD and graduated from Glasva High School. Soon after high school, Shirley began working at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Washington, DC, and retired from there before moving to VA in 1987. While residing in Farnham, VA, she volunteered at the former Warsaw Nursing Home and The Orchard Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, VA. She was an active participant in the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Safeguard Program. Her interests included listening to and singing Gospel and Classic Country Music, playing the guitar, decorating her home and raising a bountiful vegetable garden she shared with family and friends. During her lifetime she visited Italy and enjoyed her many trips with family to Williamsburg, Gatlinburg, Ocean City and the casinos.

Shirley was an integral part of a lifetime of beautiful memories. It is with great sadness her family faces the future without “Shirl Farrell Girl”, but we will begin each new day and remember her many examples of strength and determination as she faced her challenges in life. We will carry her love and memory in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, 211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 12 at 11AM at Christ Church Wayside-William and Mary Parish, 13050 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD. Donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.