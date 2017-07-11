Matthew “Matt” Clark Cord, on July 8th, 2017; of King George, VA, departed this life. Beloved husband of Debbie Cooksey Cord; loving son of the late Mary E. and Robert J. Cord. Preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, Richard, Dennis, Stephen, Christopher, Teresa Cord-Gravino, and Colleen Cord; and step children, Stephanie and Patrick Cave. He is survived by his children, Robert “Bobby” Cord, Crystal Cord and step daughter, Ruby Cave; his siblings, Mark (Terri), Cindy Winning, Suzanne, Michael (Pat), Rena Judy, Henry (Elizabeth), and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family will receive friends to celebrate Matt’s life on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 6:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.