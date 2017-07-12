Wednesday’s Pet is Scooby

Wednesday’s Pet for 7-12-2017

Featured Pet: Scooby

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Pomeranian

Sex: Male

Size: Small (9 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

Scooby is a beautiful 8 or 9 year old Pomeranian. He may be a mix but no one is sure. Scooby is a little shy when first meeting people, but he warms up quickly. He is playful, fun and intelligent. Scooby loves being held and snuggled. He gets along well with other dogs in his foster home. Scooby will make a wonderful companion.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown