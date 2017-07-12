Calvert County Hosts Public Meeting On Local Cable Franchise Agreement

The Calvert County Department of Technology Services (TS) will host a public meeting Thursday, July 13, 7-9 p.m., to present the findings of the Cable Television-Related Needs and Interests assessment and accept public comment. The assessment, performed for the county by CBG Communications, Inc., was conducted in preparation for the negotiation of a new cable franchise agreement between the county and Comcast. Citizens are encouraged to attend the meeting at the Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The meeting is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the cable franchise agreement and offer feedback about local cable service. By law, cable franchise agreements only address services related to cable television – not internet service. However, residents are welcome to give their input on what matters to them, regardless of whether or not they have cable service. Also featured will be a presentation on the findings of a community cable television needs assessment survey conducted late last year.

“It is important we understand the community’s needs and interests related to Comcast cable television service as we prepare for the franchise renewal,” said board President Tom Hejl, “We want to know what residents believe Comcast does well, and what they can improve upon in the areas of customer service, signal quality, repair and response time and even what type of programming residents would like to see.”

An online forum is available at the link provided below. Residents are encouraged to weigh in.