Police in Prince Frederick Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

On July 11, 2017 at approximately 7:05 p.m., the Calvert Control Center broadcast a personal injury motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Dares Beach Road and Dares Wharf Road in Prince Frederick. Trooper Stull from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack was the first trooper to arrive at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Daniel Fred O’Connell, 68, was driving a 1971 Chevrolet El Camino heading westbound on Dares Beach Rd. O’Connell’s adult son was a passenger in the vehicle. As the El Camino was approaching Dares Wharf Rd, a 2008 Lincoln Navigator driven by Donald Raymond King Jr, 35, made a left turn attempting to proceed onto Dares Wharf Rd. In the vehicle with King was his eight year old daughter. Both drivers attempted to avoid the collision but were unable to do so. O’Connell and his passenger were transported by ambulance to Calvert Memorial Hospital. King and his passenger were uninjured and were not transported by EMS.

On the way to the hospital, O’Connell’s condition rapidly deteriorated and the ambulance personnel contacted Syscom for a medevac flight. The ambulance met MSP Trooper #2 at the corner of Dares Beach Rd and Route 4. O’Connell was transported to PG Shock Trauma where he later died from injuries.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Tpr. K. Stull at the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack (410) 535-1400. Case # 17-MSP-029173

