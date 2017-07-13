Household Hazardous Waste Collection Expands to Twelve Months in Charles County

The Charles County Department of Public Works would like to notify residents that the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program has been expanded to include the first Saturday of the month for January, February, and March.

The household hazardous waste collection site is located in the parking lot of the Department of Public Works building, located at 10430 Audie Lane, off of Radio Station Road in La Plata. Collection hours are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. This service is free of charge. The next household hazardous waste collection is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.

Items accepted free of charge include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers, and other poisons found in the home. Please remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.

Unacceptable materials include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/HHW for a list of prescription and non-prescription medication dropped off locations.

For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.