Calvert County Co-sponsors Event for Entrepreneurs to Pitch Ideas, New Business

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development announces it has joined local entrepreneurship advocates and Startup Maryland to bring the Pitch Across Maryland, STRT1UP Road Show to Southern Maryland. The event is an opportunity for technology businesses, start-ups and anyone interested in innovation to pitch ideas, network and learn about Southern Maryland organizations that support business growth and development. The road show will be held at the Legends Club at Regency Stadium in Waldorf, Tuesday, July 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“We’re excited to sponsor the road show,” said Calvert County Department of Communications and Media Relations Director and Acting Department of Economic Development Director Linda Vassallo. “This is an exciting and fun event that brings the best and brightest entrepreneurs to one location to launch their businesses.”
During the event, entrepreneurs enter the Startup Maryland bus and pitch their idea or businesses in a mobile video studio. Those videos are immediately uploaded to YouTube for the public to view and vote on. Entrepreneurs will be provided coaching, guidance and support from business mentors and other leaders from academia, incubators/accelerators, economic development agencies and service providers, as well as active angel investors.
This year’s STRT1UP Road Show stop is a collaboration of Southern Maryland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem partners, including the economic development departments from Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties; Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO); Southern Maryland Innovation and Technology (SMIT); and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
“We’re happy to now be working with all three Southern Maryland counties to host the Startup Maryland STRT1UP Roadshow as a region,” said Kim Mozingo, of the SMIT initiative. “Partnering with the Blue Crabs is a first and will add a new spin on ‘pitching.’”
For more information about the event or to register to pitch your business idea, contact Kim Mozingo at 301-645-6637, ext. 711 or kmozingo@etcmd.com, or visit the link provided below. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.