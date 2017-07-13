Calvert County Drug Arrests for 7/13/2017
The following persons were arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on the drug charges listed below.
| Melissa K Tuzzo, 30, of Lusby for possession of oxycotin and paraphernalia.
| Douglas Sutherland, 52, of Lusby, for possession of paraphernalia.
| Desmond Curtis Freeland, 27, of Chesapeake Beach, for Possession of Barbiturates.
| Kayla M Preddy, 21, of King George, VA, for Possession of cocaine and Paraphernalia.
| Charles Bell Horton, 51, of Niagara Falls, for Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams.
| Rodney L Washington, 46, of Temple Hills, for Possession of cocaine.
| Timothy B Haut Jr, 31, of North Beach, for Possession of heroin.
