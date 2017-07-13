Calvert County Drug Arrests for 7/13/2017

July 13, 2017

The following persons were arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on the drug charges listed below.

 Melissa K Tuzzo, 30, of Lusby for possession of oxycotin and paraphernalia.

Melissa K Tuzzo, 30, of Lusby

Melissa K Tuzzo, 30, of Lusby
 Douglas Sutherland, 52, of Lusby, for possession of paraphernalia.

Douglas Sutherland, 52, of Lusby

Douglas Sutherland, 52, of Lusby
 Desmond Curtis Freeland, 27, of Chesapeake Beach, for Possession of Barbiturates.

Desmond Curtis Freeland, 27, of Chesapeake Beach

Desmond Curtis Freeland, 27, of Chesapeake Beach
 Kayla M Preddy, 21, of King George, VA, for Possession of cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Kayla M Preddy, 21, of King George, VA

Kayla M Preddy, 21, of King George, VA
 Charles Bell Horton, 51, of Niagara Falls, for Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams.

Charles Bell Horton, 51, of Niagara Falls

Charles Bell Horton, 51, of Niagara Falls
 Rodney L Washington, 46, of Temple Hills, for Possession of cocaine.

 Rodney L Washington, 46, of Temple Hills

Rodney L Washington, 46, of Temple Hills
 Timothy B Haut Jr, 31, of North Beach, for Possession of heroin.

Timothy B Haut Jr, 31, of North Beach

Timothy B Haut Jr, 31, of North Beach
 Rodney L Washington, 46, of Temple Hills

Rodney L Washington, 46, of Temple Hills

Melissa K Tuzzo, 30, of Lusby

Melissa K Tuzzo, 30, of Lusby

Timothy B Haut Jr, 31, of North Beach

Timothy B Haut Jr, 31, of North Beach

Charles Bell Horton, 51, of Niagara Falls

Charles Bell Horton, 51, of Niagara Falls

Kayla M Preddy, 21, of King George, VA

Kayla M Preddy, 21, of King George, VA

Desmond Curtis Freeland, 27, of Chesapeake Beach

Desmond Curtis Freeland, 27, of Chesapeake Beach

Douglas Sutherland, 52, of Lusby

Douglas Sutherland, 52, of Lusby

This entry was posted on July 13, 2017 at 8:45 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.