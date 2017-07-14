Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drive By Shooting in White Sands

July 14, 2017

On Monday June 5, 2017 at 9:50 p.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 616 Field Road Lusby, Maryland (White Sands Subdivision) for a reported drive-by shooting.

Investigation confirmed that unknown subjects had fired several rounds into the home. At the time of the shooting, there was an adult male and four (4) children in the home.

Detective Hawkins of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is the assigned investigator in reference to this incident.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident please contact Detective Hawkins at (410) 535-2800 ext.2456 or by email at Ricardo.Hawkins@calvertcountymd.gov Refer to case number 17-29316.

You can remain anonymous. A reward is available if your information leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

