Troopers in Prince George’s County to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

July 14, 2017

Troopers from the Maryland State Police and officers from the Capitol Heights Police Department will conducting a joint DUI checkpoint on Friday, July 21, 2107 at 9:30 p.m., with the primary purpose of educating the motoring public in Prince George’s County about the dangers of impaired driving.

During the checkpoint law enforcement personnel will be attempting to detect and apprehend violators of Maryland’s impaired driving laws.

The goal of this DUI checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol related collisions occurring in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County.

