57-Year-Old Man Bitten and Trampled by a Camel in Charles County

On Friday, July 14, 2017, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a 57-year-old man was bitten and trampled by a camel at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata.

The man suffered severe head injuries and was medevaced by Maryland state police helicopter Trooper 2.

The camel was in a horse trailer.

The camel was part of Lewis and Clark Circus, who was renting out the fair grounds.

Performances at the Charles Co. fairgrounds were cancelled due to a county permitting issue, according to Lewis and Clark Circus.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

