Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Newburg

On July 14, 2017 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a personal injury motor vehicle collision on Rock Point Road west of Kings Farm Place, in Newburg.

The preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2007 Chrysler 300M orerated by Betty Jo Saunders, 72 Newburg, was traveling westbound on Rock Point Road when, for an unknown reason, she crossed over the double yellow centerline and struck a 2014 Ford F-150 head-on as it was traveling eastbound on Rock Point Road. The truck was operated by Joseph Harvey Edelen, 67, Newburg

As a result of the collision, both drivers were trapped in their vehicles.

Betty Jo Saunders, was pronounced dead on the scene, and Joseph Harvey Edelen, was extricated by fire department personnel.

Edelen was treated on the scene by paramedics and transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:30

Both Saunders and Edelen will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.