Name Released in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Park Hall

UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in the area of Point Lookout Road and North Snow Hill Manor Road

On July 15, 2017, at 9:13 a.m., patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Point Lookout Road and North Snow Hill Manor Road. Units arrived and located a 2015 Toyota Corolla off the roadway.

The driver was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Personnel.

The investigation revealed, the Corolla being operated by Kyle William Jensen, age 37, of St. Mary’s City, was driving southbound on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree.

At this time, it is unknown if speed or alcohol are contributing factors.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy First Class Christopher Beyer at 240-925-5313 or by email, Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

7/15/2017: On Saturday, July 15, 2017, at approximately 9:15 a.m., police and rescue personnel responded to North Snow Hill Manor Road, in Park Hall, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a Toyota passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a tree at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and North Snow Hill Manor Road.

The operator of the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

No details of the identity of the driver are being released a this time