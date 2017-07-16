Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Social Media Accusations

Sheriff Mike Evans and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the various accusations being made by a commuter during a recent traffic stop in Calvert County.
The commuter was stopped during a laser enforced traffic initiative. The speed was recorded as 76 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop a K-9 unit positively alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, giving probable cause for a search. The commuter was on the phone with his wife during the encounter. It was learned during the stop that his wife has an active order for protection against him. Deputies began to investigate the protective order and the presence of narcotics. The commuter actively hindered that investigation by refusing to stop talking on the phone and allow a probable cause search to take place. He was subsequently arrested and charged with hindering the drug investigation and resisting arrest. He was also cited for speeding. The violation of the protective order is still under investigation.
Although we have not yet received a specific complaint, we take these accusations on social media very seriously. An investigation into the events that occurred during the stop was immediately initiated and is on-going. Once all of the facts are gathered a more detailed response will follow. The Sheriff’s Office has every intention of keeping this investigation as transparent as possible.
i voted for trump. but i dont believe a word that comes from any officer of calvert county. the police in that county are out of control. they think they live in warzone. they are aggresive, violent, and pathological. i do not go to calvert county for any reason because i do not support that kind of policing.
They all have memberships to a certain company in the county they’re the nicest people I’ve ever met they go out of their way for you they’re super friendly and Calvert County is full of tourist attractions rest and relaxation I’m not sure where you get your information from we should probably get your facts straight
If you voted for Trump your opinion is worthless. Please go kill yourself and maybe Trump will follow your lead.
no drugs were found. calvert county police are out of control. i do not support “the thin blue line” because of departments like that one. i have witnessed first hand out-of-line policing on more than occasion. the department employs SOCIOPATHS.
We’re any naroctics found sounds like a guy couldn’t go to work because someone had to do a drug search at 730 in the morning on his way to work. Trying to mess up a man’s carrier!
What are naroctics?
It’s career. Just saying. You should find one, preferably not in writing.
DWB
Or DWS, driving while stupid. He’s a real role model, for young idiots!
Kind of figured there was a different story. Thank You.
The K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics? Or just conveniently following his handler’s wishes. Well no narcotics were found and there was no “probable cause” to bring the dog to the scene (how does talking on the phone with your wife makes you think drugs?).
If he had a protective order against him why is it not on his record?
Have you seen his District of Columbia record?
So what drugs were found?
Sheriff, you neglected to mention if there were narcotics found at the scene.
The entitlement is strong in this one! Hillary would be so proud of him, fighting back against the evil law enforcement officers.
I don’t know the circumstances to this stop but I do know for sure that Calvert K9 cops make the dogs show a positive hit when in fact there is nothing to hit on. They proved that when they stopped my nephews on Live PD driving my brothers car that he bought new and has never had any illegal drugs in it and you could see two quick tugs on the leash as they hit the drivers door and had the dog as a positive hit even though there has never been anything to hit on as well they found nothing. Yet they victimized these kids and portrayed them as druggies on national tv with nothing but a statement at the end of the show saying they were released because nothing was found. So in short at least in Calvert Co. that positive hit crap with there K9 dogs is just that a bunch of crap and a way for them to violate your civil rights to illegally search your personal property. And by he way I do have a lot IV very good friends in law enforcement and I do support our LEO’s but It is apparent that Calvert has a problem with this area and there sheriff condones this behavior.
You say you don’t know the circumstances, then go on to make a bunch of assumptions.
Pick and choose what to put on live PD? Release a video
They only ride with certain officers. But Calvert County Officers do have body cams.
This sounds a little more believable than the rambling post from the accuser.
Really? Stopped for speeding but a K9 was brought. Really? I’ve never had a K9 brought to my car after any stop.
Agreed
You sound ignorant!
Something tells me that this comment section is going to go from 0 to 100 real quick…lol.
I think the live PD bs has got em all star struck .but you notice the state police barrick in pf is not participating in the BS…those officers are respected in the county .they don’t have straps on their legs don’t wear vests outside of their uniforms..etc etc …said enough .ps I saw the nice lady stopped for having stuff hanging on her mirror on her birthday..way to go mohler ..ha
I see they not letting reply be published..ummmm
Dirty Calvert county police. I’m doing everything in my power to help expose your irrational policing!!!!!!!!
Calvert county PD is completely out of control!!!!! They employ thugs and treat everyone like a criminal. I can’t tell you how many times I am driving up and down route 4 to see people pulled over by 3-4 cop cars – only 2 occupants. Or laying on the ground cuffed. Really guys? I think someone wants a tv career. The police did NOT find any drugs and this poor man has been through hell. Shame in the Calvert police
He could have had someone in his car that used drugs and the k-9.would have picked up on it. Not saying calvert officers handle correctly. But that happened to me. They searched my truck and I was on my way. And if in fact there was a protective order with his wife they had a reason to arrest him
But we’re any narcotics found ? If he had a protective order from his wife why isn’t it a public record?
Why wasn’t he returned to the commissioner in a timely manner ?
What were the specifics of the strip search ?
If he was only guilty of speeding , why wasn’t he issued a speeding ticket and sent on his way ?
How did the K-9 unit even get called in the first place ?
Or is this because he was black ??
His wife has an active order on him?! That’s bull. There is something called Maryland judiciary case search. Search him. ABSOLUTELY nothing comes up except this bogus charges that these officers charged them with bc they are on a power kick. It’s only going to get worse since the are one live pd.
I’m talking about a crooked cop, a dishonest cop, who got mixed up in drug rackets and got what was coming to him.
— Michael Corleone
Nice cover up. I can’t wait to vote against Evans.
The kkk out but they not wearing white they dipped in blue and tan and they drive patrol cars
Calvert county needs to be investigated from the judges to the police something definitely isnt right in calvert county they are the most racist people in southern Maryland
I lived in a Calvert County Maryland trailer park and was told I can go to Charles County for protection now I’m in Lenoir North Carolina Carroll County Maryland is negligent when it comes to protection
They are a corruption they got to stop!!!
Calvert County Maryland has been a corruption for years they have got to stop the best thing to call them as one corruption don’t
So narcotics not found? Dog hit in what? To bad you can’t put the dog on the stand.. to face the accuser
There is 2 sides to every story and then there is the true
U guys should check out his record in DC!
Very creative story, why not just follow simple commands and you might not be in this trouble. Do you really want people to believe that a Deputy pulled you over and just walked up cussing and yelling at you? Police officers should be able to sue people who make false claims against them.
like almost every other situation the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. Certainly would like to see the dashcam video or even better if Live PD was filming this event.
All of Southern maryland is bad now with the police. Its all about money money money for the state.. I support my police, but its getting to a point of harassment.
I like how the department’s side of the events were given but “Once all of the facts are gathered a more detailed response will follow.” If you don’t have all the facts, don’t say anything.
How about this, it would not have been an issue if he wasn’t going 76 in a 55 in the first place.
Just make sure when you drive through Calvert all your lights are working especially the 2 above your liscense plate.
What drugs where found …. none obviously because they’d damn sure named that charge. And his wife answered the phone so regardless of their past she didn’t feel harassed or threatened by him