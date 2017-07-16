Letter to the Editor: Complementing Two Calvert County Sheriff’s Officers for Their Professionalism

Hello Mike Evans,

My name is Allison Y Stenson, I am a NAACP & Concerned Black Women of Calvert County member and a minority business owner in Calvert County. I wanted to take the time to compliment two exemplary Calvert County Sheriff’s Department officers for their professionalism and customer service acumen. These officers displayed characteristics that are synonymous with exceptional leaders. Unfortunately, I only have one of the officer’s names. The officer’s name is Curtis Callison. His partner (Detective Bill Rector) was first on the scene, assessed the situation and assisted in changing the flat tire. These fine officers should receive a commendation for their superior work ethic in the field. Please release the other officers’ name so he can receive a commendation for his fine work. I have sent a copy of this email to Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police. Please use the excellent field training of these officers to start a community policing initiative throughout the State of Maryland. Their positive behaviors can assist the State of Maryland in obtaining a healthy relationship between the law enforcement officers that serve this state and the many diverse citizens of residence here.

As an African American citizen, when a police officer approaches you in any situation there is a sense of fear that arises. The fear arises because whether guilty or innocent, we fit the description. Stereotyping and bias are universal human phenomena. Police officers, lawyers, judges, jury members, and other figures in the criminal justice system are not immune to the grave effects of implicit bias, racial anxiety, and stereotype threat on decision making and interpersonal contact. My encounter was a delightful surprise, an expulsion of stereotypes and mitigation of fear. Please continue the excellent work. I am proud to have Calvert Counties finest protecting me.

cc: Gov. Larry Hogan

cc: Maryland Sta. Police

Allison Stenson/Life & Business Coach/Owner 65 Duke Street Ste 203

Prince Frederick, MD 20678