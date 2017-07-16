Letter to the Editor: Complementing Two Calvert County Sheriff’s Officers for Their Professionalism

Hello Mike Evans,
My name is Allison Y Stenson, I am a NAACP & Concerned Black Women of Calvert County member and a minority business owner in Calvert County. I wanted to take the time to compliment two exemplary Calvert County Sheriff’s Department officers for their professionalism and customer service acumen. These officers displayed characteristics that are synonymous with exceptional leaders. Unfortunately, I only have one of the officer’s names. The officer’s name is Curtis Callison. His partner (Detective Bill Rector) was first on the scene, assessed the situation and assisted in changing the flat tire. These fine officers should receive a commendation for their superior work ethic in the field. Please release the other officers’ name so he can receive a commendation for his fine work. I have sent a copy of this email to Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police. Please use the excellent field training of these officers to start a community policing initiative throughout the State of Maryland. Their positive behaviors can assist the State of Maryland in obtaining a healthy relationship between the law enforcement officers that serve this state and the many diverse citizens of residence here.
As an African American citizen, when a police officer approaches you in any situation there is a sense of fear that arises. The fear arises because whether guilty or innocent, we fit the description. Stereotyping and bias are universal human phenomena. Police officers, lawyers, judges, jury members, and other figures in the criminal justice system are not immune to the grave effects of implicit bias, racial anxiety, and stereotype threat on decision making and interpersonal contact. My encounter was a delightful surprise, an expulsion of stereotypes and mitigation of fear. Please continue the excellent work. I am proud to have Calvert Counties finest protecting me.
cc: Gov. Larry Hogan
cc: Maryland Sta. Police
Therapy Cafes
Allison Stenson/Life & Business Coach/Owner 65 Duke Street Ste 203
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
I applaud Ms. Stenson for calling attention to a positive interaction with Law Enforcement officers. However, I would like to point out the irony in part of what she writes, particularly her concern as a minority about the bias that sometimes is present that makes her as a minority feel fear when dealing with the police. This statement (and many others in the popular media) is an example of the equal and unjustified bias that too many are guilty of when it comes to law enforcement. Police officers are automatically assumed to be acting out of bias or predjudice by significant members of the media or social justice groups at the mere claim of something happenin without waiting for the FACTS to be investigated. Perhaps the answer to the very real issues that are out there would be if BOTH sides of those issues would refrain from knee-jerk judgements, assumptions, and bias.
It’s awfully convienent this letter was released at the same time as the other letter. Why aren’t more of these positive letters published since I’m sure they receive them all the time? Why wait until a negative letter is published?