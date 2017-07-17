Maryland Awarded $2 Million in Grants to Prepare for Terrorist Attacks

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been awarded $2,098,575 in order to prepare the State and local communities for terrorist attacks. The award, announced earlier today by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is part of the Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack Program, which will provide $35.94 million to selected recipients to improve their ability to prepare for, prevent and respond to complex coordinated terrorist attacks. MEMA is one of only 29 successful applicants nationwide for this competitive grant.

“The safety of Maryland and the protection of our citizens is a top priority,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “These funds will enable our state to incorporate a comprehensive approach to preparing for and responding to the threat of terrorism into our emergency management system.”

This grant will fund capability building at the state and local government level by enhancing planning, training and exercising for terrorist attacks and improving emergency managers’ response.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, terrorist incidents, such as those in London, England; Boston, Massachusetts; Nairobi, Kenya; San Bernardino, California; Paris, France; and Brussels, Belgium; highlight an emerging threat known as complex coordinated terrorist attacks.

“Recent history has shown that we need to prepare for a wide range of incidents and even violent attacks,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “This grant and the associated work will help ensure that Maryland continues to be a leader in consequence management and risk reduction.”