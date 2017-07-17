Michael “Sean” Sepety, 46, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away on July 13, 2017.

Sean was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a Security Technician for Protection 1. Sean enjoyed travel with his family, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys (especially against the Redskins), and spending time with his dogs, Luke and Leia. Sean was a caring and inspiring individual, who was beloved by all that met him.

Sean is survived by his wife, Deborah Hill-Sepety; and his parents, Michael and Patricia Sepety. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 9-11AM for a Memorial Gathering at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

The family requests your help in creating a Memory Board. Those attending the Memorial Gathering, please bring a copy of your favorite photo of Sean to be included.