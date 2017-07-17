Tony Linassi, Jr. 61, of Mechanicsville, Md passed away at his residence July 13, 2017 with his loving family at his side. Tony was born on March 21, 1956 to the late Tony Linassi, Sr. and the late Louise Linassi in Washington, DC. Tony was a former St. Mary’s Pigskins football coach and former Hughesville baseball coach. After high school, Tony served in the U.S. Army. He was a Redskins fan and enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, coaching his kids and grandkids in multiple sports.

In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his son, Tony Linassi, III. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Susan “Micki” Linassi; son, John Linassi; daughter, Kim Tayman (Jimmy); brother, Tommy Linassi (Pam); sisters, Charlotte Sears (David), Connie Linassi. Nancy Peaper (Wayde), Susan Englehart (Gary); grandchildren, Trey Linassi, Tori Tayman, Jessica Tayman, Giovanni Linassi and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Tony’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 12-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Father Rory Conley officiating.

Interment will be private.