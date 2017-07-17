Katharina Henrietta Scharfenstein, 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 11, 2017 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 8, 1930 in Kirchen, Germany to the late Philip Rau and Elisabeth Wilde.

Katharina was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She spent many hours helping her husband with his cabinetry business. She was a beautiful seamstress and made many beautiful dresses for her daughter and granddaughters. She had a great passion for knitting. She enjoyed listening to classical music and was a talented home cook and baker. She was known for her delicious German cakes. Spending time with her family was her greatest love.

Katharina is survived by her daughter, Karin Elisabeth Paz and her husband, Marco; her grandchildren: Teresa Paz, Sabrina Paz, and Alejandro Paz; and her extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Heinrich Gerhart Scharfenstein; and her siblings, Edwin Rau, Maria Grab, Rudolf Rau.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 10:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.