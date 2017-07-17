LeRoy Willenborg, 81, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 12, 2017 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

He was born on August 7th, 1935 in Covington, KY to the late Bush Foley, and Odie Wall Willenborg.

On February 16th, 1955 LeRoy enlisted in the United States Navy and served our country until being honorably discharged from active duty on February 13th, 1959 as an Aviation Technician Second Class. He flew with squadron VW-15, which patrolled the Early Warning Atlantic Barrier , from Argentia Newfoundland to the Azores during the early days of the Cold War. He stood watch as an Early Warning Radar Operator, monitoring the airspace for signs of Soviet aggression. During his service he earned the Navy Good Conduct Medal.

On August 7th, 1957 he married his beloved wife, Vernie Evelyn Willenborg at the Hollywood United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage, until her passing in June, 2012. After departing the Navy LeRoy worked for a short period for Phil Gray, servicing pinball, and slot machines. In April 1959 he gained employment with the Department of Defense at the U.S. Naval Air Test Center (NATC), Patuxent River, as a dedicated Radar Technician until his retirement in 1988. During his career as a Navy Civilian he was instrumental in standing up the radar range and was a founding member of the organization now known as the Atlantic Test Range (ATR). He also served as the first civilian site manager of the Ship Ground Station (SGS) which today is known as the Surface/Aviation Interoperability Laboratory (SAIL). After departing federal employment he worked for several defense contractors supporting the EA-6B Prowler until his final retirement.

LeRoy is survived by his children: David L. Willenborg (Lisa) of Hollywood, MD, Donald B. Willenborg (Rose) of Lexington Park, MD, Edward A. Willenborg (Mary-Jo) of Lenardtown, MD, and Kelly D. Willenborg of Hollywood, MD; five grandchildren; and many extended family, and friends. In addition to his parents, and wife Vernie, he is preceded in death by his grandson Joey Randolph, and his siblings: Raymond Willenborg (KIA), Robert Willenborg, Richard Willenborg, Ruth Kerby, Bernice Pegg Francis, and Paul Willenborg.

All services will be private.