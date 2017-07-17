Christine Bunt Pope, 85, of Mechanicsville, MD, died on July 12, 2017.

Christine was a self-employed caregiver for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Deale, MD. She enjoyed creating floral arrangements, going to the beach, and visiting Dover Downs.

She was daughter of the late Almos Bunt and the late Fannie Cox Bunt. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Pope; and one son, Talmidge Daniel.

Christine was survived by one son, Robert A. Pizza; one daughter, Gloria McCauley and her husband Darren; one brother, J.L. Bunt; one sister, Hazel Buchholz; five grandchildren, John, Bobby, Sean, Roland, and Bobby; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646, with a Graveside Service to follow at 1:30pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.