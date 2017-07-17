Gordon Thurston, 82

Gordon Thurston, age 82, of La Plata, MD, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2017 in La Plata, MD.

Gordon was born on January 10, 1935 was was the son of the late Bill and Lottie Thurston.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gordon Lee Thurston; and five brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his four daughters, Virginia Poe and her husband Randy, Barbara Thurston, Lottie Gray and her husband Steve, and Susan Thurston; one sister, Grace Haden; four grandchildren, Tina Gleason and her husband John, Chrissy Poe, Courtney Samuelson and her husband Bryan, and Tyler Gray; and two great-grandchildren, Brittney and Austin Gleason. Gordon also leaves behind his companion of 35 years, Francis Windsor and his ex-wife Shirley (Thurston) Vermillion.

Gordon will be remembered for his love of fishing, traveling, and the Redskins.

A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 11:15am at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.