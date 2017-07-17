Iyla Rae Doukas was born on Thursday, July 6, 2017 10:12 pm in Clinton, MD. She weighed 6 lbs and 12 oz. She became her mommy’s forever angel just a few short days later on Monday July 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm at Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC.

Iyla Rae is survived by a large loving family including her mother Catori Doukas, Grandparents Tina and James Doukas of Charlotte Hall, MD and Marvin Austin of West Virginia; Proud Uncle Jimmy Doukas of Charlotte Hall, MD; Great Grandparents Samuel and Patricia Hart of Krebs, OK and Dottie Doukas-Cooper and Norman Cooper of Culpepper, VA.

Friends will be received for a memorial service on Friday, July 21st from 4 pm-6 pm with prayers at 5 pm at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646.