Evelia Aidee Basconnet, 83, of Waldorf, MD, died July 10, 2017.

Evelia was an Elementary School Teacher in Argentina for 15 years before moving to the United States. She was of the Catholic faith.

She was daughter of the late Amado Basconnet and the late Blanca Rivarola Basconnet. In addition to her parents, Evelia was preceded in deth by her son, Marcelo Cabos.

Evelia is survived by her two daughters, Sylvia Cabos-Rife and her husband Edgardo, and Claudia Lee and her husband Gregory; one sister, Blanca Tiemroth; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Rodrigo, Estefania, and Lucas; and three great-grandchildren, Facundo, Maximo, and Augusto.