Mary Ruth Sapp, 74

Mary Ruth Sapp, a retired Children’s Aid Society worker, from Waldorf, MD succumbed to brain cancer on Sunday, July 10, 2017, at Oakview Nursing Center in Silver Spring, MD at the age of 74.

She is preceded in death by her son, Chuckie Riley, and survived by her children, Connie Singer, Tina Murphy, Jessica Mongell, Mary Hensley, Jeannie Riley, Annie Riley, and TC Sapp.

A private spreading of her ashes will be followed by a celebration of her life with family and friends at 1 Cheat Street, Point Marion, PA from 1-5pm.