Mary Evelyn White, 89 of Upper Marlboro/Clinton, Md. passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Born in Piscataway, Md. to Mary Myrtle (Tayman) White and Benjamin Edward White.

Loving sister of Margaret T. White of Upper Marlboro, Md. and Francis White and his wife Pat of Crofton, Md; Dear Aunt of Debbie Thorne, Diane Cook, Jackie White and Jamie White.

Mary graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1945 and then began her career at Clinton Bank. She retired from banking after 35 years of service. She served as Prefect of the Sodality at St. Mary’s of Piscataway Catholic Church and later became a secretary at their school. She is remembered by many as a very kind and gently lady.