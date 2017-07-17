John Robert Mumaw, 75

John Robert Mumaw of St. Leonard, MD, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 122, 2017, at the age of 75.

He was born in Cheverly, MD, on September 12, 1941, to Rose and John Mumaw.

John was a police officer for P. G. County, retiring in 1984 as a corporal. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #89 in Upper Marlboro, MD.

John was a lifetime fisherman who loved being on the water. He loved computers, sports, especially the Washington Redskins and the Nationals. From a young age, he loved baseball, eventually receiving a scholarship offer from Georgetown University. He also enjoyed going to the beach, driving corvettes and he loved dogs.

John was the loving father of the late Vicki Mumaw, He was the uncle of Alayne Thorpe, Debbie Himmelreich, David Thorpe and Chris Thorpe. He is also survived by his cousin Kay Gariglio and many other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Monday, July 17 from 2 pm until start of Memorial Services at 4 pm. Inurnment will be private.