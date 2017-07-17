Betty Jo (Kimble) Saunders, 72, of Cobb Island, MD passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2017.

Born on October 26, 1944 in Washington, DC to the late Joseph Carter Kimble and the late Anna Grant Kimble, Betty Jo is also preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy Ann Kimble Qureshi and Gloria Jean Kimble. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, James “Spider” L. Saunders, Jr.; sons, Charles Ray Turner, Richard Wayne Turner and James L. Saunders, III; daughters, Kelly Jo Talton Baker and Tanya Talton Ferris; brothers, Joseph Kimble and Larry Robey; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Betty Jo graduated from Gwynn Park High School and the College of Southern Maryland. In 1979 she married Spider. Together they raised a family while residing in Hughesville and Park Hall, MD prior to moving to Cobb Island where they owned and operated Saunders Marina. Betty Jo enjoyed all outdoor activities, particularly boating and fishing. She also liked to bowl and play bingo in her spare time. Above all, Betty Jo loved being with her family and yellow labs.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 2-4PM and from 6-8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will also be held at Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Time TBD; Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery (4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD).