Connor Jeffrey Mclhinney passed away on July 8, 2017 at Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Connor was born on July 8, 2017 in LaPlata, MD to David Jeffrey and Kristen Elizabeth Mclhinney. He is also survived by his brother, John David Mclhinney; Gr. Grandparents, Jack and Norma Dee and William Mclhinney; Grandparents, John and Sherrie Drobits and Jeff and Debi Mclhinney; Aunt Allison and Tio Juan, Aunt Julie and Uncle Brent, Aunt Bekah and Uncle Derek, Cousins; Max and Grayson.