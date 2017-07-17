UPDATE: 24-Year-Old Mechanicsville Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE 7/17/2017 @ 5:00 p.m.: Update: The driver of the Dodge Avenger, 24-year-old Holly Anne Blankenship, succumbed to her injuries while being treated at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

7/13/2017: On July 13, 2017, at 5:55 p.m., a 2010 Dodge Avenger being operated by a 24-year-old female of Mechanicsville, attempted to cross northbound Three Notch Road in the area of New Market Turner Road when the motor vehicle failed to yield-right-of way and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Durango being operated by a 60-year-old male of Waldorf.

The operator of the Dodge Avenger was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where she remains in critical condition.

The operator of the Dodge Durango was not transported from the scene for medical attention.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to contact Deputy John Davis at 240-496-6695 or by email, John.Davis@stmarysmd.com.

Photo courtesy of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

