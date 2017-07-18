SMECO awards matching contribution

Christmas in April organizations receive $4,500

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently received a $4,500 contribution from CoBank to award to Christmas in April organizations in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Each organization is receiving $1,500 through CoBank’s Sharing Success program, a $3 million charitable fund to benefit cooperatives and the charitable groups they support. As a CoBank customer, SMECO was eligible to receive funds to be awarded to an organization it supports.

“SMECO and its employees have supported Christmas in April projects for many years,” said Natalie Cotton, community and public affairs director. “We are committed to lifting up local charities and they deserve the opportunity to benefit from CoBank’s generosity.”

“Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County has been working for 27 years to rehabilitate the homes of low-income residents, particularly the elderly and disabled, so that they may live in warmth, safety, and independence,” said Darene Kleinsorgen, Executive Director of the organization. “We bring volunteers and our community together to improve the homes and lives of county residents. Since 1990, we have repaired 724 homes and assisted with 20 community projects. With the helping hands of more than 41,400 volunteers, we’ve completed more than $7.5 million worth of free repairs,” she added.

“We’re making a world of difference in our community because the people who live here are willing to help their neighbors who need it most. And we couldn’t do it without the support that local businesses provide,” Kleinsorgen said.

Applications for assistance are now being accepted. Visit the applicable county’s website for more information: Calvert County, www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org; Charles County, www.christmasinaprilcharlescounty.com; or St. Mary’s County, www.christmasinaprilsmc.org.

