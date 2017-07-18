Lexington Park Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, Deputy V. Pontorno of the St, Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area of the 20000 block of Point Lookout Road in Great Mills when he observed suspicious subjects in the area of the gazebo.

As Pontorno approached the area on foot, he noticed signs the suspects, Troy Allen Jones, 24, of Lexington Park, and Kacey Grace Medeiros, 24, of No Fixed Address, appeared to be living in the park.

A search of their belongings revealed hypodermic needles and metal spoons with suspected cocaine residue.

Jones was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with CDS Possession: Paraphernalia and CDS Possession: Not Marijuana – Cocaine.

A warrant was issued for Medeiros charging her with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana and Two Counts of CDS Possession – Paraphernalia.

