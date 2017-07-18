Lexington Park Grandmother Arrested for Child Abuse

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Deputy B. Gaskill of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault.

The victim alleged the suspect, Nikki Pistorio, 55, of Lexington Park, struck the juvenile victim in the face multiple times.

During the assault, she also struck a witness in the arm with a shovel.

The victim displayed visible injuries. Pistorio was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Assault.

According to court documents, Pistorio told police that “she was fed up with the victim disrespecting her,”. The 17-year-old victim said that he lit a cigarette with the stove’s burner before his grandmother began assaulting him. The boy told police that a friend pulled him away from the suspect, before she followed them outside and picked up the shovel.

Pistorio said “when he lit the cigarette, he got ashes all over the food that was cooking,” and “she pushed the victim against the wall and struck him several times in the face with an open hand.”

Pistorio went on to say “the victim continued to ‘run his mouth,’ so she picked up a shovel and swung it at him, but she felt it barely touched him, due to the witness being between them.”

