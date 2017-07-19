Two Teens Arrested for Burglary at Target in Waldorf

July 19, 2017
Delonte Xavier Gary, 19,, and Austin Gray Davis, 19, both of Waldorf

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 4:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm activation at Target on Western Parkway, in Waldorf.

When officers arrived, they observed a male suspect running back inside the store. Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 searched the building. Two suspects were located in the back of the store and apprehended without incident.

Investigation showed the suspects hid inside until the store was closed for the evening. Once all of the employees were gone, the suspects smashed several electronic glass cases and stole iPads, Play Stations, X-Box Ones, Nintendo 3DS, various electronic devices, clothing, food items, and two bikes. The stolen property was recovered outside where the first suspect was spotted.

Delonte Xavier Gary, 19, of Waldorf, and Austin Gray Davis, 19, of Waldorf, were charged with burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

Pfc. B. Virts is investigating.

