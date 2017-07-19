Prince George’s Co. Man Faces Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Police found a large amount of marijuana and $18,000 in cash in a Prince George's County man's car while he was driving in Annapolis.

Maryland State Police have charged a Prince George’s County man with possession of drugs after he was stopped earlier today on westbound Rt. 50 at Southaven Road in Annapolis.

The suspect is identified as Nathan Campbell, 29, of Temple Hills. He is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, intent to distribute and additional misdemeanors. As of this writing, Campbell has not been transported to the Commissioner’s Office.

Just before 12:00 noon today, a trooper observed a driver, later identified as Campbell, operating a silver 2007 Infiniti G35 traveling 90 MPH in a posted speed limit of 65 MPH on westbound Rt.50 at Southaven Road, in Annapolis. Campbell was the sole occupant of the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the trooper immediately detected an odor of marijuana and observed several signs of possible criminal activity. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, which led to the recovery of a large quantity of marijuana. Troopers also located over $18,000 in cash, in various denominations. The contraband and vehicle were taken into custody pending further investigation.